Texas mom tackles man 'caught looking in her teen daughter's window'

Dramatic video shows a Texas mom body-slamming a suspected peeping tom accused of looking into her teenage daughter’s bedroom window, according to reports.

“First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further,” said mom Phyllis Pena.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them,” Pena added.

The Lake Jackson mom said she got home from a store around 7 a.m. on Jan. 31 to find the suspect staring into the window of her 15-year-old daughter.

He ran away as the mom called police.

He started to run toward the mom outside of her house, and then Pena dove out at him and tackled him.

The daughter helped pin down the suspect until cops came to make the arrest.

Zane Hawkins, 19, is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Lake Jackson Police said.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themself in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Sgt. Roy Welch said.

The takedown was videotaped on the police’s dashcam.

“The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.