Texas mom, daughter found dead after murder-suicide: reports

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

A Texas mother and her teenage daughter were found dead in their Harris County apartment Wednesday morning after what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.

Family members had called police after they were unable to get ahold of the two, Houston’s FOX 26 reported.

Deputies were called to the house in the 5600 block of Sage Manor Drive just after noon following a relative’s discovery of their bodies. The officers found the 46-year-old mother and her 15-year-old daughter dead.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy told KTRK that the mother appeared to have shot her teen daughter before turning the gun on herself.

The stations had conflicting reports about where their bodies were found. The mother and daughter were the only ones living inside the home, investigators said.

Details about what led to the deadly shooting and when exactly it happened weren’t immediately clear. An autopsy report is pending from the medical examiner’s office.

Gilland said the family had had no prior history of domestic complaints. Investigators were canvassing the area for clues earlier Wednesday.

The discovery came on the same day of another murder-suicide at a Chick-fil-A in Rome, Georgia. Police said a man shot a woman he was in a relationship with before turning the gun on himself.