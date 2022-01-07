Texas mom charged after teen child found in trunk of car at COVID-19 testing site

A Houston-area mother whose child previously tested positive for COVID-19 is facing charges after the teenager was found in the trunk of her car at a drive-thru testing site.

Sarah Beam, 42, who is a teacher for the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, is charged with endangering a child, Fox Affiliate, KRPC-TV reported.

Fox News has reached out to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred at a testing site in northwest Harris County. When a district police officer heard a noise coming from the trunk of Beam’s vehicle, the child was discovered inside.

“CFPD was alerted that a child was in the trunk of a car at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site earlier this week,” a Cy-Fair ISD statement to Fox News said. “Law enforcement conducted a full investigation, resulting in a warrant for arrest.”

The child was not harmed, officials said. Beam allegedly said the child had previously child tested positive for COVID and didn’t want to expose them to anyone else.

She is a teacher with the district and has been placed on administrative leave, the district told Fox News.

The incident is one of many bizarre actions undertaken by some who are fearful of COVID-19. Last year, a California man hid in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months because he was afraid to fly because of transmission fears.