Texas middle school bans students from wearing all-black clothing

Students at a Texas middle school have new restrictions on how they can dress for the first day of classes on Monday, as a result of a change in dress code that bans wearing black clothing from head to toe.

The change is taking effect at H.E. Charles Middle School, which is part of the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD). The school’s principal, Nick DeSantis, claimed in a letter sent to parents reported by local media outlets that the color black is “associated with depression and mental health issues,” as well as “criminality.”

The school’s dress code from last school year, published in a student handbook on its website, said students could wear solid polo shirts in the school colors of green, gray and black, and black or khaki approved bottoms, with blue jeans allowed on certain days.

“We already bought the black pants, so we have to buy again, the pants,” parent Fabiola Flores told local KFOX. “They should ask. They [should] do like a ‘Hey, what do you think?’ Like, ‘We’re thinking about it!’”

The district admitted to the local station that the announcement could have been made differently, but explained it is a result of concerns brought forward by parents and teachers who are a part of the campus improvement team.

While EPISD schools are allowed to create their own dress code, parents across the U.S. may struggle with availability and pay out of pocket for them, SmartAsset Financial Advisors says.

Charles Middle School, which serves grades 6 through 8, has a student population of nearly 600, according to U.S. News. Of them, 87% are considered “economically disadvantaged.”

At least one parent says the color change may be beneficial.

“It brings down, I think, the mood of the school, if it’s just black,” parent Nancy Rangel-Gomez told KVIA-TV.

Students at Charles Middle School will be allowed to wear black shorts for physical education and the color can be worn on “free dress day,” El Paso Teachers Association President Norma De La Rosa told KFOX. She also recommends parents read the school’s dress code in its entirety to avoid any confusion.

A mental health professional told KFOX that depression does not “have colors” or “outfits.” Rather, she said there are other signs to look out for in students.

EPISD Executive Principal Sarah Venegas told KFOX the district would love to have mental health professionals be a part of decision-making committees.

EPISD has not yet responded to a Fox News Digital request for comment, but a recent community message from the district’s superintendent, Diana Sayavedra, acknowledged that “dress code policies have recently garnered community attention at a couple of schools.”

“We see this as a valuable opportunity to foster a healthy engagement with the community in an effort to land on the values we share about safety and the success of students,” Sayavedra continued. “We are committed to continuing this dialogue to strengthen our collaboration.”