Texas mass shooting suspect accused of killing five neighbors taken into custody ‘without incident’

The mass shooting suspect accused of killing five neighbors including an 8-year-old child in Cleveland, Texas, was taken into custody on Tuesday, sources tell Fox News.

Multiple sources told Fox News that 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa was taken into custody in the Cleveland area by the Border Patrol Tactical Unit. Officials said during a press conference that the Federal Bureau of Investigation received a tip at 5:15 p.m. which led to an arrest at 6:30 p.m.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, is accused of killing five of his neighbors in Cleveland, Texas, before midnight April 28, after one of his neighbors allegedly asked him to stop firing a rifle in his yard in order for a baby to sleep.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, after the conversation, Oropesa allegedly entered the neighboring home and killed five of the 10 people inside.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said during a Tuesday night press conference that the suspect was found hiding underneath laundry.

“Bottom line is we now have this man in custody. He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry,” Capers said.

Capers said the family can “rest easy” knowing Oropesa was found, adding that “he will live out his life behind bars for killing those five.”

Oropesa, a national of Mexico, is an undocumented immigrant who was previously deported at least four times, a source from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News.

The deceased victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, age 9, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

The FBI said on Sunday evening that over 250 law enforcement officers from different agencies were searching for Oropesa.

Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Houston Field Office Jimmy Paul said that Oropesa was located based on a tip from the agency’s tip line.

“Thank you to the person who had the courage to call in this tip. We always said it wasn’t a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ he would be captured, and we’re glad this evening was that ‘when’ we’ve all been waiting for,” Paul said.

Capers said that the $80,000 reward will go to the individual who called in the tip which led to an arrest. He said that Oropesa will be charged with five counts of murder with a $5 million bond.

Oropesa was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in January 2021 and was sentenced to time in jail, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Danielle Wallace, Bill Melugin, and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.