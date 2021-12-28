A man is in custody following a Christmas crime spree in south Texas, according to police.

Ingleside police received a 911 call just before 10 p.m. Saturday from a man yelling he was going to kill someone. When officers responded to the location the call came from, they heard a man yelling before being ambushed with gunfire, according to a news release.

As officers tried to shield themselves from the gunfire, the suspect exited the residence, struck a neighbor in the head with a weapon while threatening to shoot him, and then stole a vehicle.

Surrounding agencies were notified of the incident. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was located at a restaurant in nearby Portland. Investigators determined the suspect stole another vehicle at gunpoint. The second vehicle was found abandoned win the parking lot of a nearby retail store.

Portland police advised Ingleside officers the suspect had entered a 24-hour emergency room, where he barricaded himself inside with staff members.

Officers from the Portland Police Department took the suspect into custody and a weapon was discovered. He was identified as 29-year-old Jorge Puente.

Ingleside police are still actively investigating what unfolded in their jurisdiction. Authorities initially obtained a warrant for aggravated assault on a public servant and aggravated robbery. Those two charges have been added to the list of other charges Puente is facing, which include: four counts of aggravated robbery, seven counts of unlawful restraint exposed to serious bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest-vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

“There will likely be more charges added for Mr. Puente, and we will be working closely with the district attorney to upgrade to attempted capital murder,” Ingleside PD’s statement reads.

Online records with a link provided by the San Particio County Sheriff’s Office show Puente remains in custody at the San Patricio County Jail.