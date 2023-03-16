Texas man whose son helped dump mother’s corpse convicted of killing wife, lover after catching them on camera

A Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of killing his wife and her lover, then having his son dump his mother’s body.

Jordy Husein Suljanovic, 46, was found guilty Tuesday of fatally shooting his wife Adriana Perez, 41, and her 33-year-old boyfriend Omar Santamaria-Ruiz after he caught them on a hidden camera in their Houston home on Oct. 2, 2018.

After the murders, Suljanovic and his 21-year-old son, Jordy Suljanovic Jr., drove to Louisiana, where Santamaria-Ruiz’s body was dumped in the woods outside Natchitoches.

Suljanovic Jr. dumped his mother’s body near the Atchafalaya River outside of Baton Rouge, according to authorities.

He pleaded guilty last year to tampering with evidence, namely a corpse, in exchange for a five-year prison sentence.

Suljanovic Sr., a Bosnian refugee who became a long-haul truck driver, reportedly sold his home and fled to Mexico City with his two young daughters, his son and his son’s 16-year-old girlfriend.

The plan was to flee to Bosnia, but law enforcement arrested him in London after the first leg of their trip and extradited back to Houston.

On Tuesday, Suljanovic was convicted of capital murder after an eight-day trial and automatically sentenced to lie in prison without parole.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement after the sentencing that Suljanovic “killed two people, including the mother of his children, and tried to flee the country to escape responsibility.”

“We know that domestic violence can escalate to murder, and that is why it is so important to seek justice for the victims in cases like this,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Lauren Bard, who prosecuted the case with ADA Kim Nwabeke, said Suljanovic had a history of abusive behavior toward his wife.

“She had been verbally and physically abused by him. And since she was born and raised in Mexico, she didn’t have citizenship of her own and probably didn’t feel like she could leave, she couldn’t go anywhere,” Bard said, according to FOX 26 Houston.

“I’m sure she felt trapped, and she also had two younger daughters and probably stayed in part because of the kids.”