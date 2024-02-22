Texas man wanted in gym parking lot murder arrested in Mexico, deported to US

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Texas man wanted in connection with the 2022 killing of another man outside a gym was detained in Mexico and deported back to the United States, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Cristian Avila-Solis, 21, was charged with murder after Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos, 36, was shot and killed in an LA Fitness parking lot in Austin, Fox 7 reported.

Avila-Solis is the third suspect identified since the incident.

12 GUNMEN KILLED BY MEXICAN SOLDIERS IN SHOOTOUT NEAR TEXAS BORDER

Authorities believed Avila-Solis, an American citizen, fled to Mexico after the slaying. He was detained by Mexican authorities on Feb. 17 in San Luis Potosi for an immigration violation.

AMERICAN KIDNAPPED IN MEXICO, LEFT TO DIE IN JUNGLE WITH EYES, WRISTS TAPED

He was deported to Fort Worth, Texas the next day and turned over to federal authorities. Avila-Solis was booked into the Tarrant County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Travis County.

Austin police officers responded to reports of a shooting on May, 23, 2022, where they found a man, later identified as Castellanos, on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about what led to the shooting were not disclosed.

In August 2022, U.S. Marshals arrested 21-year-old John Wiley Bagwell in Palmer Lake, Colorado. Bagwell was also wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the May 2022 shooting. Another suspect, Juan Lopez-Espinoza, 18, was charged with murder a few days after the killing.