Texas man slashed with machete runs into taco shop for help

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man in Texas was attacked with a machete Wednesday and walked into a taco shop for help before being taken to a hospital.

The attack occurred just before 1 p.m. near downtown San Antonio in the 1600 block of West Commerce, Fox affiliate KABB-TV reported.

Authorities said the victim was struck three to four times once in the back, following an argument with the assailant. The victim ran into a nearby restaurant where police said he “was bleeding profusely,” KENS-TV reported.

TEXAS RANCHERS FEAR TITLE 42 ROLLBACK, STRUGGLE TO FIND WORKERS DUE TO BORDER ISSUES

People inside the shop helped him and called for help. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

His condition was not disclosed. Fox News has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department.

The suspect was chased by a witness to a nearby creek, according to reports. Authorities have detained someone but have not confirmed if it was the suspected attacker, according to local reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The weapon was not located.