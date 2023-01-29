Texas man sentenced to 35 years for murdering friend after smoking meth

A Texas man convicted of shooting and killing his friend after smoking methamphetamine has been sentenced to 35 months in prison, according to officials.

Sean Strout, 36, killed his friend, Erron Walker, 36, back in October 2017 following a dispute over items Strout allegedly stole. Strout was convicted four days after the incident, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said, according to FOX 26.

Strout and Walker were longtime acquaintances, and they were hanging out at Walker’s house with another friend. Strout had been at the house the day before, so officials say Walker “believed Strout had stolen some money and a pair of sunglasses.”

Two began arguing over the stolen items and the third man left the home. A neighbor reportedly heard gunshots later that day and Walker was also seen running out of his garage as more shots were fired before he died from his injuries.

Strout was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday for the killing of Walker.

“This man was a menace who repeatedly chose to smoke meth and get violent,” District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. “He threw away every second chance he was given and ended up stealing from a friend, leading to an argument resulting in that friend’s murder.”

The jury heard that Strout had an extensive criminal history, including that he was on probation for robbery the night he was arrested for murder and that he had been previously arrested several times for drug possession and theft.

Strout was also charged with assault while awaiting trial after striking another inmate with a sock with a weight inside. He was also charged with harassing a public official, “for throwing urine and feces on a corrections officer,” the district attorney’s office said.