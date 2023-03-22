Texas man kills roommate, attempts to burn house down to destroy evidence: police

Austin, Texas law enforcement officers arrested a man on Monday for allegedly killing a man and then attempting to burn down the home to destroy the evidence, according to police.

The Austin Police Department said officers and members of the Austin Fire Department responded to a report just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, of a fire on Meridian Oaks Lane.

Once crews arrived, members of the fire department entered the home and found John Ryan Kern, who police said appeared to be stabbed. At the time of his discovery, Kern was still alive, though he died a short time later.

HOUSTON POLICE IDENTIFY SUSPECT ACCUSED OF ROBBING ELDERLY WOMAN AT GUNPOINT IN HER OWN GARAGE

During the investigation, APD homicide detectives and crime scene specialists spoke to the man who reported the fire to the 911 operator.

The man told investigators Kern was his nephew and his roommate.

Detectives also learned that a third roommate, 31-year-old Zachary Salinas, also lived in the home, and he was later located.

SUV SMASHES INTO HOUSTON COFFEE SHOP, HITS TWO MEN DURING LIVE PODCAST: VIDEO

Investigators allege that Salinas stabbed Kern to death inside the home, and in an attempt to destroy the evidence, Salinas tried to burn the house down.

He was taken to the Travis County Jail and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson and tampering with evidence. Salinas was also held without bond.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police added that tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by calling 512-472-8477 or visiting austincrimestoppers.org.