Texas man charged with murder of man, toddler left in car

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Houston police have arrested and charged a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man and his two-year-old son who was found in a vehicle hours later.

Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in the 482nd State District Court.

Officers responded to a shooting on the afternoon of September 20 in the parking lot of a business at 5501 El Camino Del Rey Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators later learned that Fadairo had met with the victim at this location. The two spoke briefly before Fadairo shot the victim, Houston police said. The victim tried to flee the scene but collapsed in the parking lot. Fadairo then entered the victim’s black Chevrolet Traverse and fled the scene, police said.

GRANDFATHER CHARGED IN HOT CAR DEATH OF ALABAMA TODDLER RETURNED TO TRUCK 3 TIMES: ‘I DON’T UNDERSTAND IT’

Just after 6:30 p.m., a woman reported her husband and 2-year-old son missing. She provided police with her husband’s vehicle information and officers found the vehicle in the 5900 block of Elm Street around 7:10 p.m.

Officers broke the vehicle’s window and found an unresponsive 2-year-old boy inside. Paramedics tried to revive the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was pending the results of an autopsy.

Investigators identified Fadairo as a suspect and arrested him around 4 a.m. Wednesday without incident. Police released surveillance footage Tuesday of a suspect in connection with the shooting, but it was not immediately clear if the suspect in the video is Fadairo.

Fadairo appeared in probable cause court Thursday morning where his bond was set at $750,000 for each murder charge and $50,000 for the tampering with evidence charge, FOX 26 reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to allegations read in court, Fadairo said he and the victim – whom he had known for around 30 years – had gotten into a heated argument over money. He also allegedly said he deleted some incriminating text messages between himself and the man detailing their argument.