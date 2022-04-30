Texas man charged with murder after fatal shooting of girlfriend’s daughter

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man was charged with murder Friday after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend’s 16-year-old daughter, according to officials.

The teenage girl, identified by family as Lauren Juma, was pronounced dead after having been shot multiple times.

Van Brisbon, 60, was charged with murder and has been booked into the Harris County jail, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a tweet Friday morning. Brisbon did not cooperate with investigators, Gonzalez said. The motive of the gunman is not known at the time.

Harris County deputies arrived at the scene at about 1 a.m. Friday morning after they were notified by Juma’s sister that their mother’s boyfriend had the 16-year-old held captive inside his home.

“It was 1 o’clock in the morning, and she just said he was being really weird and she wanted me to come pick her up,” Lauren’s 19-year-old sister, Keryca Harmon, told KTRK-TV. “That’s what I did.”

Harmon was standing outside the home when the incident occurred and said authorities were already there when she arrived.

“By the time I got there, the police were already out there searching around the house,” she said. “I was there about three minutes before I heard two gunshots go off, and I ran toward the house.”

Upon arrival, authorities reported they had heard a gunshot and screaming followed by a subsequent gunshot, according to FOX 26.

Brisbon then came out of the house and was arrested, the sheriff’s office said, according to Gonzalez. Deputies discovered the victim’s corpse inside the house.

The man told deputies at the time of his arrest, “You do what you have to do,” KTRK reported.

Lauren’s mother was out of town when the fatal shooting took place.