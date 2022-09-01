Texas man arrested in underwear following alleged crime spree

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas police say they have the man who murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on a freeway, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down.

The one-hour-long crime spree 27-year-old Ryan Glover allegedly conducted took place early Sunday morning. Glover was arrested just before 2 a.m. off I-35 E and Royal Lane.

The capture was caught on video by bystander Kale Beneke.

“It could have been a lot different. It could have went a lot more south,” Beneke told FOX 4 News Dallas. “We didn’t want anybody to get hurt. We didn’t want him to get shot.”

SHOTGUN-WIELDING ROBBER STEALS FROM A DOZEN HOUSTON FOOD TRUCKS: REPORT

“What Beneke, the carjacking and assault victims and security guards did not know at the time was that Glover is believed to have murdered a man just before all of that went down,” the TV station reports.

Glover is accused of killing 26-year-old Jacquan Hudson inside his apartment. A neighbor heard three gunshots around 1:14 a.m., according to court records, but they did not call 911. Police were not called until someone found Hudson inside the apartment at 5:29 a.m.

HOUSTON-AREA MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED WOMAN, INJURED SISTER MET THEM AFTER MAKING ‘INAPPROPRIATE COMMENTS’

Hudson’s body was found on Glover’s couch with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Investigators located Glover in jail after his arrest by Dallas County sheriff’s deputies.

There, Glover said Hudson was “in his apartment, and everything was fine” when he went home from work on his lunch break between 8 to 8:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Glover reportedly told police he was driving to his girlfriend’s house when he got off work Sunday when, “his head began to spin, and he does not remember what happened afterwards.”

Glover has no criminal history, but court documents say two guns and a bag of marijuana were found inside his apartment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The arrest affidavit states Hudson had been staying at Glover’s apartment for a few days.

Glover is still in jail facing murder and other charges.