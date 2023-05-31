Texas man arrested for exposing himself in front of children

A Texas man was arrested and charged after allegedly intentionally exposing himself in front of children, according to officials.

Rene Rodriguez, 45, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Indecency with a Child by Exposure, Constable Mark Herman’s Office wrote on Facebook.

Deputies responded to the 20800 block of Imperial Valley Drive after receiving multiple calls about a man exposing himself.

When they arrived at the location, deputies found Rodriguez, who eyewitnesses identified as the person they saw sexually gratifying and exposing himself in public in front of small children. He was taken into custody.

Rodriguez was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.

“This type of behavior is unacceptable,” Herman said in a statement. “We will not tolerate anyone who puts our children at risk.”