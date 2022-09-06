Texas man and teen arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that left two dead, including a 5-year-old boy

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas man and a juvenile were arrested over Labor Day weekend in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old dead in a northern Fort Worth neighborhood on Aug. 28, police said.

Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson, 21, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to jail records. He’s being held at the Tarrant County Jail on a combined bond of $763,500.

A 16-year-old juvenile, who police did not identify, is also being held for capital murder charges.

The two suspects are accused of opening fire on a home around 2:15 p.m., killing 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and his cousin, 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe.

An 18-month-old boy was also wounded, but is expected to survive, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

PHILADELPHIA BOY, 4, SHOT BY MISFIRED GUN: ‘THESE TRAGEDIES SHOULD NEVER HAPPEN’

Police did not say how they connected Bell-Johnson and the juvenile to the double homicide.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monroe’s mother, Tijuana West, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that she was inside her home when she heard what sounded like fireworks, then rushed downstairs to find the chaotic scene.

“It happened so fast,” West told the newspaper. “I was just trying to figure out where my babies were.”