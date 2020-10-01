Texas man allegedly takes gun from armed robbers, killing 1, injuring other: report

A Texas man allegedly took a gun away and fired at two accused teenage robbers on Wednesday after he said they tried to steal from him, according to a report.

One of the teens was struck in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at a local area hospital, officials said. The other suspect ran into a nearby apartment building after being injured. He was found and rushed to the same hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said the unidentified man was getting into his truck to leave a crowded strip mall in Houston around noon when the teenagers walked up to him. He told authorities that at least one of them was armed, according to Houston’s KPRC-TV.

“He’s reporting that these two suspects attempted to rob him, to take his vehicle,” said Sgt. Jason Brown with the HCSO Homicide Division. “He was able to take one of the pistols from the suspect and (shot) both of those suspects.”

Derrick Christom said he was grabbing a hamburger at a restaurant nearby when he heard the gunfire.

“When the shots started you just seen people start running,” Christom told the station.

The man is cooperating with authorities and the case is expected to be referred to a grand jury, according to detectives.