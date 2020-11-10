Texas man allegedly stole checks, absentee ballot

A Houston man has been arrested on charges that he stole more than 100 pieces of mail, including an absentee ballot, according to federal authorities on Monday.

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced the arrest of Daruin Anelby Rosario, 24, who was scheduled to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christina A. Bryan at 2 p.m. on Monday, a news release by the Department of Justice said.

Rosario originally came in contact with police during a traffic stop on Nov. 5, just two days after the election, the Houston Chronicle reported. An officer with the Humble police unit said Rosario made several furtive movements and he noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which prompted a search, according to the paper.

“Inside, law enforcement allegedly found a large quantity of unopened and opened mail in the names of others,” the attorney’s office said, citing a complaint.

A subsequent inventory of the mail revealed letters, financial checks and an unopened mail-in ballot for the State of Washington, according to the charges.

Officials forwarded the ballot to election authorities in Washington, the release added.

If convicted, Rosario faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Humble Police Department conducted the investigation.