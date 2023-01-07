Texas man allegedly killed his 9-year-old son: police

A Texas man is accused of killing his 9-year-old son and now faces a capital murder charge, according to police.

McKinney Police responded to a home at around 4 p.m. on Friday in response to a call saying a woman’s son was found “unconscious and bleeding.”

Once they arrived at the scene, officers forced their way into the home and found the woman’s husband hurting himself with a knife, according to FOX 4.

The man’s 9-year-old son was then located in the garage with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead in the home.

The father was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

He will face a capital murder charge, according to police.

The identity of the man has not been released.