Texas man allegedly burglarizes home, mows the victim’s yard then escapes police in a foot chase

A Texas man is on the run after being caught on home surveillance video allegedly burglarizing a residence and running from police, but not before he mowed the victim’s back and front yards, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

Marcus Renard Hubbard is accused of burglarizing the southeast Texas home on the evening of April 1.



Home surveillance video shows the suspect taking a push lawnmower from the home, filling up its tank with gas, then mowing the victim’s lawn.

Officers arrived at the home and chased the suspect, who pulled the lawnmower behind him before ditching the lawn equipment in a nearby alley and continuing his escape.

Hubbard is now wanted for burglary of a building. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.