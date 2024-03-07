Texas man accused of trying to scam George Santos, Danny Masterson by offering to get charges dropped: DOJ

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Texas man attempted to scam disgraced former Republican Congressman George Santos, actor Danny Masterson and other well-known people in an effort to commit wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Hector Medina Jr., who represented himself as “Michael Soto,” sent text messages to Santos’s phone saying he could get criminal charges against him tossed in exchange for large sums of cash, the Justice Department said in a court complaint.

“You don’t know me but, I wanted you to see a face and trust me on what I’m about to tell you,” Medina allegedly said in a July video message sent to Santos. “I work with prosecutors and, uh, judges throughout the United States, and I want to give you the opportunity to offer my services.”

“I was contacted by some people to reach out to you and see if you wanted to cut a deal,” he allegedly continued. “Uh, this only stands for today. If you’re interested, I can get everything dropped, evidence that is on you removed, disappeared. Reach out to me if you’re interested. It’s simple yes or no. Thank you.”

In one message, he asked Santos to wire him $900,000 and included a bank routing number, authorities said.

Medina, who lives in El Paso, turned himself in to authorities, The Hill reported. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Eastern District of New York, where Medina is being prosecuted.

“I am currently in the early stages of my representation of Mr. Medina in this matter,” Medina’s attorney, Joseph Veith, told Fox News Digital. “Mr. Medina looks forward to confronting the allegations against him through the formal legal process.”

Meanwhile, Santos faces charges of wire fraud and other charges but is not accused of any wrongdoing in the Medina case.

The complaint doesn’t indicate whether Santos fell for the alleged scam.

The New York Republican was elected to the House in 2022 when he flipped a blue district. He was expelled from Congress in December after being accused of a number of financial misdeeds, including using campaign funds on a number of luxury goods and treatments such as botox.

Medina also tried to allegedly scam Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his rape conviction, prosecutors said. He allegedly messaged Masterson in June 2023.

“I can get the case thrown out or a reduced sentence very low but my people are asking for a $1 million fee,” the message allegedly stated.

Other people targeted include an unnamed professional athlete, prosecutors said.