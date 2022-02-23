Texas mall shooting leaves police officer dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A law enforcement officer was killed Wednesday and a suspect was reportedly dead following a shooting at a Houston shopping mall.

The gunfire occurred at the PlazAmericas Mall on the city’s southwest side. The Houston Police Department said both the officer and suspect were shot and taken to hospitals, Fox affiliate KRIV-TV reported.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers told Fox News one of his deputies was the law enforcement officer who was killed.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the news outlet reported. Fox News has reached out to the police department and the shopping center.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

Officials have planned a news conference outside the hospital.

