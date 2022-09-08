Texas’ lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 7

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These Texas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

All or Nothing Day: 01-04-05-07-10-14-15-18-19-20-22-23

All or Nothing Evening: 04-06-09-10-12-15-16-17-20-21-22-24

All or Nothing Morning: 02-03-05-06-07-10-11-14-15-18-19-23

All or Nothing Night: 03-05-06-08-09-15-17-19-20-21-22-23

Cash 5: 09-13-19-20-30

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day: 2-5-5-8, FIREBALL: 4

Daily 4 Evening: 2-3-6-5, FIREBALL: 1

Daily 4 Morning: 5-3-5-2, FIREBALL: 6

Daily 4 Night: 7-1-5-5, FIREBALL: 8

Lotto: 02-25-35-41-45-49

Estimated jackpot: $17,250,000

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $210,000,000

Pick 3 Day: 7-1-2, FIREBALL: 7

Pick 3 Evening: 3-3-9, FIREBALL: 3

Pick 3 Morning: 8-0-2, FIREBALL: 9

Pick 3 Night: 7-7-9, FIREBALL: 2

Powerball: 03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $186,000,000