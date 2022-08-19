Texas’ lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 18

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These Texas lotteries were drawn Thursday:

All or Nothing Day: 02-03-06-07-08-10-13-15-17-18-21-24

All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-06-08-12-14-15-17-18-20-22-24

All or Nothing Morning: 01-02-05-06-08-09-10-16-19-20-21-23

All or Nothing Night: 04-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-20-23

Cash 5: 02-23-30-33-34

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day: 6-6-1-4, FIREBALL:

Daily 4 Evening: 7-1-8-9, FIREBALL: 6

Daily 4 Morning: 9-3-6-3, FIREBALL: 7

Daily 4 Night: 4-8-6-0, FIREBALL: 8

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 99,000,000

Pick 3 Day: 9-8-8, FIREBALL:

Pick 3 Evening: 2-3-3, FIREBALL: 2

Pick 3 Morning: 6-7-6, FIREBALL: 2

Pick 3 Night: 8-6-3, FIREBALL: 7

Powerball estimated jackpot: 80,000,000

Two Step: 12-20-26-35, Bonus: 27

Estimated jackpot: $350,000