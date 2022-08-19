Texas’ lottery numbers for Thursday, Aug. 18
These Texas lotteries were drawn Thursday:
All or Nothing Day: 02-03-06-07-08-10-13-15-17-18-21-24
All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-06-08-12-14-15-17-18-20-22-24
All or Nothing Morning: 01-02-05-06-08-09-10-16-19-20-21-23
All or Nothing Night: 04-06-07-10-11-12-13-14-16-18-20-23
Cash 5: 02-23-30-33-34
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Daily 4 Day: 6-6-1-4, FIREBALL:
Daily 4 Evening: 7-1-8-9, FIREBALL: 6
Daily 4 Morning: 9-3-6-3, FIREBALL: 7
Daily 4 Night: 4-8-6-0, FIREBALL: 8
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 99,000,000
Pick 3 Day: 9-8-8, FIREBALL:
Pick 3 Evening: 2-3-3, FIREBALL: 2
Pick 3 Morning: 6-7-6, FIREBALL: 2
Pick 3 Night: 8-6-3, FIREBALL: 7
Powerball estimated jackpot: 80,000,000
Two Step: 12-20-26-35, Bonus: 27
Estimated jackpot: $350,000