Texas’ lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 28

These Texas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

All or Nothing Day: 01-02-03-05-07-09-11-15-17-18-22-24

All or Nothing Evening: 03-04-06-08-09-11-12-13-16-18-19-24

All or Nothing Morning: 01-03-06-07-15-16-17-19-21-22-23-24

All or Nothing Night: 03-04-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-18-21-23

Cash 5: 03-10-12-14-26

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day: 4-0-3-7, FIREBALL: 9

Daily 4 Evening: 3-7-4-8, FIREBALL: 3

Daily 4 Morning: 2-0-9-1, FIREBALL: 1

Daily 4 Night: 7-1-2-4, FIREBALL: 8

Lotto: 15-18-20-32-37-51

Estimated jackpot: $14,000,000

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $153,000,000

Pick 3 Day: 7-2-0, FIREBALL: 1

Pick 3 Evening: 7-6-9, FIREBALL: 9

Pick 3 Morning: 9-1-4, FIREBALL: 7

Pick 3 Night: 8-7-8, FIREBALL: 4

Powerball: 02-18-56-60-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $124,000,000