Texas’ lottery numbers for Monday, Sept. 12

These Texas lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Day: 03-04-06-13-14-15-17-18-19-20-21-24

All or Nothing Evening: 03-05-06-07-08-13-16-18-19-21-22-24

All or Nothing Morning: 03-05-07-08-09-11-13-16-20-21-22-23

All or Nothing Night: 01-04-08-09-10-11-13-17-18-20-23-24

Cash 5: 01-02-13-21-24

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day: 3-9-4-1, FIREBALL:

Daily 4 Evening: 3-0-9-0, FIREBALL: 8

Daily 4 Morning: 6-8-1-1, FIREBALL: 5

Daily 4 Night: 9-5-9-3, FIREBALL: 1

Lotto: 12-13-15-16-28-36

Estimated jackpot: $18,250,000

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Pick 3 Day: 0-6-0, FIREBALL: 9

Pick 3 Evening: 5-4-4, FIREBALL: 4

Pick 3 Morning: 0-8-3, FIREBALL: 4

Pick 3 Night: 3-8-3, FIREBALL: 6

Powerball: 06-14-16-34-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $206,000,000

Two Step: 06-15-21-28, Bonus: 34

Estimated jackpot: $350,000