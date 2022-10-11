Texas’ lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 10
These Texas lotteries were drawn Monday:
All or Nothing Day: 01-04-05-06-07-10-11-12-15-17-18-23
All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-03-07-09-10-11-12-13-15-19-24
All or Nothing Morning: 02-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-20-22-23-24
All or Nothing Night: 01-05-06-07-09-15-17-18-19-21-22-23
Cash 5: 07-20-26-27-34
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Daily 4 Day: 0-0-2-3, FIREBALL: 6
Daily 4 Evening: 8-9-7-3, FIREBALL:
Daily 4 Morning: 7-3-6-2, FIREBALL: 8
Daily 4 Night: 5-5-8-9, FIREBALL: 6
Lotto: 07-13-15-20-22-34
Estimated jackpot: $7,500,000
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $445,000,000
Pick 3 Day: 4-1-1, FIREBALL: 3
Pick 3 Evening: 9-9-7, FIREBALL: 4
Pick 3 Morning: 0-7-2, FIREBALL: 6
Pick 3 Night: 5-9-1, FIREBALL: 3
Powerball: 03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000
Two Step: 01-08-14-25, Bonus: 23
Estimated jackpot: $725,000