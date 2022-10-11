Texas’ lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 10

These Texas lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Day: 01-04-05-06-07-10-11-12-15-17-18-23

All or Nothing Evening: 01-02-03-07-09-10-11-12-13-15-19-24

All or Nothing Morning: 02-08-09-10-11-13-14-15-20-22-23-24

All or Nothing Night: 01-05-06-07-09-15-17-18-19-21-22-23

Cash 5: 07-20-26-27-34

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day: 0-0-2-3, FIREBALL: 6

Daily 4 Evening: 8-9-7-3, FIREBALL:

Daily 4 Morning: 7-3-6-2, FIREBALL: 8

Daily 4 Night: 5-5-8-9, FIREBALL: 6

Lotto: 07-13-15-20-22-34

Estimated jackpot: $7,500,000

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: $445,000,000

Pick 3 Day: 4-1-1, FIREBALL: 3

Pick 3 Evening: 9-9-7, FIREBALL: 4

Pick 3 Morning: 0-7-2, FIREBALL: 6

Pick 3 Night: 5-9-1, FIREBALL: 3

Powerball: 03-06-11-17-22, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $421,000,000

Two Step: 01-08-14-25, Bonus: 23

Estimated jackpot: $725,000