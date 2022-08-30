Texas’ lottery numbers for Monday, Aug. 29

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

These Texas lotteries were drawn Monday:

All or Nothing Day: 01-02-03-06-09-10-11-12-13-16-20-24

All or Nothing Evening: 02-03-04-07-10-11-12-16-18-19-20-24

All or Nothing Morning: 02-05-06-07-10-12-14-15-17-20-23-24

All or Nothing Night: 01-02-04-08-09-10-11-12-16-19-20-22

Cash 5: 12-21-22-26-27

Estimated jackpot: $25,000

Daily 4 Day: 5-9-4-9, FIREBALL: 2

Daily 4 Evening: 7-4-9-0, FIREBALL: 1

Daily 4 Morning: 5-3-7-9, FIREBALL:

Daily 4 Night: 4-1-4-9, FIREBALL: 5

Lotto: 06-08-09-20-36-45

Estimated jackpot: $14,500,000

Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 153,000,000

Pick 3 Day: 3-4-0, FIREBALL: 5

Pick 3 Evening: 0-8-3, FIREBALL:

Pick 3 Morning: 4-0-3, FIREBALL: 8

Pick 3 Night: 5-1-1, FIREBALL: 7

Powerball: 13-36-43-61-69, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $134,000,000

Two Step: 15-17-31-34, Bonus: 28

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000