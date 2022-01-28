close

Charges have been filed on two additional individuals related to the fatal shooting of a Texas corporal during a traffic stop in Houston on Sunday.

The Houston Police Department announced that charges have now been filed against five individuals in connection to the fatal shooting of Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway, 47.

Oscar Rosales, 51, is being charged with capital murder of a police officer, while Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40, are being charged with tampering with evidence.

