Texas ‘jugging’ victim shoots suspect while pulling over vehicle himself, police say

The victim of a “jugging” – when a person is stalked and robbed – shot a suspect Monday after chasing the thief himself in Texas, police said.

The Cedar Park Police Department said it received a call around 4:10 p.m. from someone claiming he was following a car with someone inside who had just stolen money from him.

The caller said he was trying to stop the car near the intersection of S. Lakeline Boulevard and Cypress Creek.

Earlier, the victim withdrew money from a bank and drove to a gas station. While inside the store, someone broke into his vehicle, stole money and fled, police said.

The man spotted the suspect’s vehicle on Lakeline Boulevard and tried pulling the driver over.

“Based on the investigation, the victim of the jugging reported that the suspects displayed a gun, so he pulled his gun and fired a round into the car, striking the driver in the mouth,” police said.

The victim fired another round at the vehicle before it fled, police said. A short time later, the Cedar Park Regional Medical Center reported a shooting victim.

The person with the gunshot wound drove to the hospital while a male passenger fled on foot, police said.

That passenger took a Lyft from Cedar back to Houston, authorities said.

The Lyft was stopped by Houston law enforcement and the passenger was detained and the stolen money was recovered.

The shooting remains under investigation.