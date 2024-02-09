Texas judge suspended for allegedly assaulting family member on NYE

A Harris County, Texas criminal court judge has been suspended because of a “pending criminal matter,” after he allegedly assaulted a family member on New Year’s Eve in Galveston.

FOX 26 in Houston reported that court records show Harris County Criminal Court Judge Frank Aguilar of the 228th District Court was suspended for what the State Commission on Judicial Conduct said was for a “pending criminal matter.”

The commission referred to Rule 15A, which says any judge can be suspended from office with or without pay by the Commission, “immediately upon being indicted by a state or federal grand jury for a felony offense or charged with a misdemeanor involving official misconduct.”

The rule continues, saying the suspended judge has the right to a post-suspension hearing to demonstrate that continued service will not jeopardize the interests of parties involved in court proceedings that the judge presides over, nor impair public confidence in the judiciary.

Galveston County authorities formally charged Aguilar last month for allegedly assaulting a family member on New Year’s Eve.

In the probable cause affidavit, the station reported, Aguilar is accused of allegedly punching a woman in the face several times before placing his foot on the woman’s neck following an argument.

The district Aguilar presides over is the same venue handling prosecutions related to the Harding Street police raid in which police killed two innocent civilians, the station reported. The case is still pending trial after five years.