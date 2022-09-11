Texas jail vendor employee arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An outside vendor employee at the Tarrant County Jail in Texas has been arrested for allegedly providing drugs to inmates.

Aaliyah Lyles faces drug charges and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, FOX 4 News Dallas reports.

The suspect was arrested last month after an inmate was taken to the hospital for what was believed to have been a narcotics overdose. The inmate survived.

Investigators say several interviews accused Lyles of bringing drugs into the jail.

The investigation led the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the death of 23-year-old inmate Trelynn Wormley, who died at a hospital on July 20.

Wormley, who had been in custody since January, had a history of mental illness, according to his mother.

“Investigators said Wormley ‘may have taken an illegal narcotic that had been smuggled into the jail,'” FOX 4 reports.