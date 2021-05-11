Texas inmate fakes illness, escapes from police car while being transported: Sheriff

A manhunt is underway in east Texas for an inmate who allegedly faked an illness then escaped out of the back of a police car while being transported, the Orange County Sheriff told a local news outlet.

Police are searching for Drew Davis Paul, 29, a White male who was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue t-shirt near Gateway Travel Plaza at Interstate 10 in Rose City.

Orange County Sheriff records show that Paul was recently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

“We believe he faked an illness or a heart attack, so we transported him in handcuffs and shackles over to the hospital in Beaumont,” Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney told the Orange Leader at the scene Tuesday. “On the way back to Orange County, the inmate escaped from a vehicle.”

Mooney was confident that Paul would be found soon as police are currently searching the area with K9s and drones.

Anyone with information about Paul’s whereabouts should call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 882-7926.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.