Texas hostage situation: 1 released with 3 more still trapped in synagogue with ‘Lady al Qaeda’ sympathizer

A Texas SWAT team responded Saturday afternoon to a hostage situation at a synagogue near Fort Worth.

The Colleyville Police Department said on Twitter that they are conducting SWAT operations “around the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Rd.”

All residents in the immediate area of the incident are being evacuated, according to the tweet.

TEXAS OFFICIALS REACT TO NEWS OF HOSTAGE SITUATION IN COLLEYVILLE SYNAGOGUE

The Congregation Beth Israel’s address is 6100 Pleasant Run Rd.

The police department posted an additional update at 1:20 p.m. stating that the situation is ongoing and advised individuals to avoid the area.

According to ABC News, the rabbi and three others are being held hostage at the synagogue.

In a statement, Colleyvile Police Department Sargeant Dara Nelson said that their department received a call for service at 10:41 a.m.

Currently, the Colleyvile Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, North Tarrant Regional SWAT Team, and other neighboring agencies are on the scene of the incident.

AUSTIN’S POLICE DEPARTMENT NEEDS MANY MORE OFFICERS, SAYS INDEPENDENT COMMISSION

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that no injuries are currently reported, and Federal Bureau of Investigation crisis negotiators are in communication with the subject of the incident, according to the statement.

One male hostage was released with no injuries shortly after 5:00 p.m., according to Nelson.

“Shortly after 5:00pm, a male hostage was released uninjured. This man will be reunited with his family as soon as possible and he does not require medical attention. FBI Crisis Negotiators continue contact with the subject,” Nelson said.

A source told Fox News that the hostage taker has taken interest in Aafia Siddiqui, who was sentenced to 86 years in prison in 2010 for attempting to murder and assault U.S. military personnel and is currently being held at Federal Medical Center Carswell, prison in Fort Worth.

Siddiqui is also referred to as “Lady al Qaeda.”

The congregation had a Facebook livestream on its Facebook page for a service that had started three hours prior. The livestream has since been disabled.

Before the live stream was disabled, a man could be heard repeatedly saying “I will die.”

“I’m going to die at the end of this, alright?. Are you listening? I am going to die. Okay? So don’t cry for me.”

Earlier, in the live stream, the man, who was not visible, could be heard in what appeared to be a discussion with negotiators about “releasing” the people inside.

A Meta spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the company removed the livestream from Facebook and will also remove content praising this incident.

“We removed the video from the synagogue’s page, and will also remove content praising or supporting this incident. We are in contact with law enforcement as the situation continues to evolve,” the spokesperson said.

Charlie Cytron-Walker is the rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel, and has been in his position since 2006, according to the congregation’s website.

The synagogue describes itself as an “intimate, vibrant, growing Reform Jewish congregation that has a lot to offer in terms of religious, social, and educational opportunities for the youngest to our oldest members.”

A White House official told Fox News that they are “closely monitoring” the situation.

The Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, said on Twitter that “out of an abundance of caution” the New York Police Department “has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city tonight.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted about the incident, writing, “I am closely monitoring reports of the hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Texas, where the community is gathered for Shabbat services. Praying for an immediate and safe end.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also tweeted about the incident, stating “I am closely monitoring the hostage situation taking place in Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers.”

State officials and lawmakers tweeted responses to the ongoing incident on Saturday.

Fox News’ Pat Ward and Brooke Singman contributed to this report