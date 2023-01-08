Texas homeowner shoots suspected intruder, holds him at gunpoint until deputies arrive

A homeowner in Bosque County, Texas, near Dallas shot an intruder and held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as William Wayne Strauser, was found on a sidewalk along with the homeowner outside the homeowner’s house with a gunshot wound to his right leg last Tuesday before 7 p.m., according to FOX 44.

Strauser was arrested and treated at a hospital and booked into the Bosque County Jail.

He is charged with attempted burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Deputies said the homeowner and suspect know each other but didn’t specify their relationship.

“The homeowner stated that the intruder rammed his vehicle through the locked gate, accessing the property, and approached the residence front door, aggressively attempting to break into the residence,” deputies said, according to the Forth Worth-Star Telegram.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Department didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.