Texas high school under lockdown following police tip

A high school in Houston, Texas is under lockdown after police received information regarding a potential threat Thursday.

Stephen F. Austin High School was placed under lockdown Thursday morning, school officials confirmed to Fox News Digital. There is a large law enforcement presence on the campus and students have been reported to be safe.

Police have not publicly announced the nature of the tip they received. The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.