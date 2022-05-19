Texas high school says students will foot massive bill for destructive senior prank

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A senior prank at Frisco Memorial High School this week got out of hand, causing thousands of dollars in damage and forcing classes to be canceled.

In Frisco, Texas, the Frisco Independent School District approved a senior prank that involved a small group of students and a large number of Post-it notes, but that’s not what took place, according to FOX 4 Dallas.

A letter sent to parents from school administrators said that a small group of students was approved to place Post-it notes with messages on the walls of Memorial High School as part of their senior prank.

Instead, the school administrators said that students vandalized the campus in a situation that “devolved rapidly,” adding that the Frisco Police and Fire Departments had to get involved.

A small group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use Post-it notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on site to monitor students, but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. Students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week,” school administrators said in the letter.

The school is closed on Thursday and Friday because of air quality issues, according to the report.

Administrators also said that damage from the event is “estimated in the thousands of dollars,” adding that students who were involved will foot the bill.

“Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more. Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up,” administrators said.

The district is working with local police to identify students involved, who could face criminal charges, according to the report.