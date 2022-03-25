Texas helicopter crashes and bursts into flames, pilot confirmed dead

website maker

A helicopter crashed in a Dallas suburb on Friday morning and resulted in the pilot’s death, according to police.

The crash occurred in Rowlett, Texas just before noon, according to Fox 4 Dallas.

The Rowlett Police Department tweeted after the crash that the helicopter was on fire, adding that the pilot did not survive the crash.

After impact, the helicopter burst into flames, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, according to the report.

The cause of the aircraft’s crash is currently unknown.