Texas, Great Lakes to experience severe weather

Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Tuesday from the Great Lakes down into Texas.

The Great Lakes, Texas and Florida will see the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms
(Credit: Fox News)

Florida will also see the risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Rain forecast through Thursday in the Plains
(Credit: Fox News)

Portions of the Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley could see flooding over the next few days as a stalled front lingers midweek.

East Coast potential record high temperatures
(Credit: Fox News)

The Northeast will feel summertime heat before the cold front moves in on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Agatha
(Credit: Fox News)

What’s left of Tropical Storm Agatha could redevelop this week in the Gulf of Mexico as the first official day of hurricane season for the Atlantic arrives tomorrow.