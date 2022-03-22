Texas Gov. gives update on casualties after multiple tornados rip through state: ‘A miracle’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple tornadoes touched down across central Texas on Monday evening as several counties were under severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

While the storms ripped down power lines and destroyed some residential buildings, there were no reported casualties, something Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell called a “miracle” during a joint press conference Monday evening, KVUE reported.

“I want to say thank you to my governor. He was one of the first ones to call, and he said it’s going to be alright,” Gravell said during the presser, which was quickly met with support from Abbott.

“I wanted the judge to know that the state is standing with the people of Williamson County shoulder to shoulder,” Gov. Abbott responded, KVUE reported. “We know that you faced a devastating storm … we know that there’s people whose lives have been completely interrupted, but it may be a miracle, also, because even though there’s been some devastating physical damage, to my knowledge, there is no report of loss of life, which is just stunning.”

Austin Emergency Management warned residents around 6:00 p.m. to “get off the road and seek shelter immediately.”

About 20 miles north of Austin, houses sustained damage in Round Rock after a tornado touched down.

To the east of Austin, at least one tornado touched down in Elgin.

Thunderstorms in the area contained golf ball-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Several Austin-area school districts canceled after-school activities in anticipation of the storms.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.