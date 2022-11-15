Texas Gov. Abbott: No plans to send migrant buses to Philadelphia right now

Officials in Philadelphia were preparing over the weekend for the arrival of migrant buses from Texas, but Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said Monday there are no plans to transport migrants to the City of Brotherly Love right now.

“We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago,” a spokesperson for Abbott told Fox News Digital.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said on Sunday that they had received information from “a community partner organization” that a bus of 52 migrants would be arriving some time this week.

“We do not have an exact location of where the bus will disembark, nor do we have any specific information about those on board, nor do we know if other buses are planned,” Kenney’s spokesperson said on Sunday.

Texas has bussed nearly 8,300 migrants to Washington, D.C., more than 3,500 migrants to New York City, and over 1,100 migrants to Chicago so far this year.

Abbott has said that Texas started bussing migrants both to bring relief to overwhelmed border communities and bring light to the crisis, as there were a record 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022.

Officials in Philadelphia began preparing in the summer for the arrival of migrants after nearby cities in the northeast started receiving buses.