Texas good Samaritan shot several times while saving woman from suspect pointing gun at her

A good Samaritan in Texas is being hailed as a hero after he was shot several times while trying to save a woman from a suspect who was allegedly holding her at gunpoint early Tuesday.

The shooting unfolded just before 2:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Lockwood Drive, Houston police said.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, told police that she was walking when a dark-colored Kia pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at her, FOX26 Houston reported.

The good Samaritan, identified by neighbors only as Marcus, was across the street when he spotted the woman being held at gunpoint and yelled at the suspect to leave her alone, according to the station.

“He really is a good person. He will stand up for anybody,” neighbor Sheila Stagg told the station of Marcus.

But police said the gunman turned his attention away from the woman, got out of the car, and fired several shots at Marcus, striking him twice in the leg and once in the arm.

He was rushed to a hospital in stable condition.

Another neighbor told the station the Marcus’ heroic actions were unsurprising.

“He’s a really good guy, and I’m not surprised he risked his life to save somebody else because that’s just the kind of thing he would do,” Brittany Garcia said.

Police were still searching for the suspect as of Wednesday morning.