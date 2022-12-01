Texas good Samaritan fatally stabbed by felon free on bond, police say

A Texas man was stabbed to death earlier this month by a convicted felon who was free on bond during a series of robberies, according to reports.

Greg Downs, 61, was killed on Nov. 3 when he crossed paths with George Albert Hodge, who was a wanted fugitive at the time for violating his bail conditions and failing to appear in court.

“Basically from 2006 until right now, he’s been in and out of county jails and prisons. He’s got eight prior felony convictions,” Andy Kahan with Houston Crime Stoppers, told Fox Houston.

Hodge, 35, was granted bond for a felony evading arrest charge and had allegedly violated the bond within weeks of being free.

HOUSTON-AREA CRIME WAVE BEING FUELED BY POLICIES OF DEMOCRATIC COUNTY LEADER, SAYS GOP CHALLENGER

On Nov. 3, he allegedly stole a car and showed up at a motel where he reportedly went door to door, robbing people. Downs was outside and was taking down the license plate number of the car used by Hodge, who apparently noticed.

“It was George Hodge at the door, and he had a knife, and started stabbing my dad,” Downs’ daughter, Ashley Ballesteros, told the news outlet.

Downs was taken to a hospital where he died. Hodge was arrested after fleeing the scene, the Houston Police Department said.

“These judges need to be held accountable for granting people like George Hodge bond,” Ballesteros said.

Harris County, home to Houston, has seen dozens of people killed since 2018 by suspects out on multiple personal recognizance bonds, Houston Crime Stoppers has said.

In September, the group held its annual “Day of Remembrance” to honor those killed in the county over the past year. They declined to read aloud the name of each victim, as there were too many, organizers said at the time.

“Three or four years ago, we used to read off the names and ages of the homicide victims for that year,” Kahan, director of victims services for Crime Stoppers, told Fox News Digital. “We can’t do that anymore because it would take hours.”