Texas Girl Scouts help police nab hit-and-run suspect

A group of Girl Scouts in Texas helped police track down a hit-and-run suspect on Sunday, according to a local report.

The accident happened between two vehicles in the area of FM 685 and East Pflugerville Parkway, police said in court documents obtained by FOX7 Austin.

An 82-year-old man remained at the scene and complained of a chest injury when Pflugerville officers arrived, the documents state. However, the other driver involved had fled the scene.

Police searched a nearby Walgreens parking lot where the other driver was believed to have gone, but were unable to find him until encountering a group of Girl Scouts selling cookies in front of the store, the station reported.

When police asked whether the Girl Scouts had seen the suspect, they said he went inside the store, according to the court papers. Officers were able to locate the driver, identified as 41-year-old James Crawford, making a purchase.

Crawford told officers that he was speaking to a passenger and did not see the other car stop in front of him, the station reported. He said that he stopped to check on the driver but left because he was “nervous and wanted to use the phone.”

Crawford later said that he left the scene because he didn’t have any information to give the other driver, police said.

Crawford was charged with misdemeanor failure to stop, causing bodily injury, and causing damage to a vehicle exceeding $200.