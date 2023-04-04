Texas girl rescued from storm drain after falling in head first on elementary school campus

A Texas girl had to be rescued after she fell inside head first into a storm drain on her school campus last week.

The Swift Elementary School student fell into the drain on the Swift Elementary School campus in Arlington around 3:30 p.m., Friday, Fox Dallas reported.

She became stuck from the waist up inside the storm drain opening.

A rescue team wi the Arlington Fire Department brought heavy equipment to get better access to the drain, They cut a section of the drain around the child’s upper body.

She was pulled free after being trapped for about an hour.