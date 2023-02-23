Texas former youth pastor busted in child porn sting recorded underage girls bathing at church

A former Texas youth pastor who was found guilty of producing child pornography in July 2022, was sentenced by a U.S. District Judge on Wednesday to 60 years in prison.

On July 22, 2022, a jury found Chad Michael Rider, 49, of Anna, Texas guilty of three counts of sexually exploiting children.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas said in a press release that in August 2022, investigators with Homeland Security were investigating David Pettigrew of Denison, Texas for child pornography.

FORMER HEAD PASTOR AT TEXAS CHURCH INDICTED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

During the investigation, agents searched Pettigrew’s office at the Denison Church of Nazarene and seized a computer hard drive.

The drive contained videos dating back to 2016, according to court documents, of Rider and Pettigrew getting ready to film children bathing at the church, the release said, as well as videos that Rider shot of two other children in a residence.

Pettigrew and Rider were both indicted on Sept. 1, 2020 on charges of conspiring to sexually exploit children which is also known as production of child pornography.

TEXAS MAN RELEASED ON BOND IN MURDER CASE, HIT WITH NEW WEAPONS CHARGE AND RELEASED ON BOND AGAIN

The indictment, which was filed on Aug. 19 but was initially sealed, shows investigators recovered at least two images that Pettigrew allegedly sent via email at the end of May 2020. Both images showed underage females either fully nude or with their genitals exposed, the indictment alleges.

The indictment further alleged the pair “did conspire and attempt to employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce minor victims … to engage in sexually explicit conduct.”

Both men entered not guilty pleas.

“Justice has been served on Chad Michael Rider for his role in the production of child pornography,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “He used his trusted roles as a church leader, caregiver to at-risk teens, and as a trusted member of his community to plant secret recording devices in bathrooms and other places where children would be disrobed.”

HUNDREDS OF UNINVITED TEXAS TEENS TRASH FAMILY’S HOME DURING ‘MANSION RAGER’ PROMOTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

He continued by saying Rider breached the trust of parents in his community that believed he was a man of good character.

“This case stands as a stark reminder of our common duty as citizens to watch out for the most vulnerable among us,” Featherston said. “I appreciate the members of law enforcement, community members, and especially the victims who had the courage to stand up and stop Rider before he could victimize others.”

The case was part of a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse across the country called Project Safe Childhood, which was launched by the Department of Justice in 2006.

Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, as well as the Anna Police Department investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa J. Miller and Jay Combs.

HSI special agent Lester R. Hayes Jr., who led the investigation, said Rider “routinely” preyed on multiple children who looked up to him for guidance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He had no concern for the life-altering harm his devious actions would cause those he victimized,” Hayes said. “Unfortunately, no amount of prison time can restore their innocence, but rest assured, this community is safer with this sexual deviant behind bars.”