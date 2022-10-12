Texas filmmaker, wife shot dead inside home; son named person of interest

Texas police have taken a couple’s son into custody as a person of interest in his parents’ double murder.

Johnson County Deputies on Oct. 5 conducted a welfare check on Michael Scarlett, 66, and Kay Scarlett, 68, after receiving a phone call from a concerned family member who was unable to get in touch with the couple, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO).

Deputies were unable to contact anyone at their Joshua residence, and on Oct. 6, they returned to the residence and found that the back door was open.

Authorities then entered the house and found both Michael Scarlett and Kay Scarlett’s bodies inside with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

Michael Scarlett was a filmmaker, actor and director who had just completed a new film called “The Cabin” that was set for a Sunday screening in Richardson, according to NBC5.

On Oct. 7, authorities found and recovered the couple’s truck from the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators believe the couple’s son, Samuel Paul Scarlett, 28, possibly left the scene of the crime in their truck.

Scarlett was arrested inside the hospital for unauthorized use of a vehicle and is being held at the Johnson County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is a person of interest in the double murder investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact CSO Detectives at 817-556-6058 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers.