Texas father set house on fire with 3 children inside: police

A Texas father is accused of intentionally setting his home on fire with his three children inside, according to police.

Pedro Luis Parra Pulgar, 46, is charged with three counts of attempted murder. His bond was set at $2.25 million.

The fire was reported on Nov. 6 at 31619 Eldorado Lane in the Polo Ranch Community of Fulshear, Texas, police said.

TEXAS FATHER WHO ‘LOVED WITH ALL HIS HEART’ SHOT, KILLED DRIVING HOME FROM WORK

The suspect suffered extensive injuries in the fire and had a lengthy stay at the hospital before he was released on Thursday. He was then booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.

The home sustained significant damage due to the fire, and first responders were quickly on the scene, police said.

TEXAS POLICE ARREST 9 SUSPECTS ALLEGEDLY INVOLVED IN 4 CASES NEAR SUBURBAN MALL IN SHOPLIFTING BLITZ OPERATION

Two children were able to escape the home with minor injuries, but a third child, a three-year-old, remained trapped inside.

Officers heard faint sounds from within the home and entered through a bedroom window and rescued the child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The child, who was suffering from severe smoke inhalation, was airlifted to a nearby hospital and has since been released.