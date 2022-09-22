Texas farmer near border says migrants ‘bull-rushed’ his property, broke into elderly grandparents’ house

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas farmer who owns a 150-acre ranch along the U.S.-Mexico border recently shared footage of migrants running onto his property and barricading themselves inside the home where his grandparents live.

The farmer, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News Digital his family has owned the property for upwards of 100-years. The video, he said, illustrated a daily occurrence for his family. But the problem has grown worse in recent years, he said.

“The video I posted was one video of hundreds that I have, or that happen daily. And it is a daily occurrence,” he said.

He told Fox News Digital that, for unknown reasons, his TikTok account was suspended over the weekend but appeared to be reinstated by Wednesday.

The farmer is Hispanic, but his family has resided in the U.S. for several generations. He said he was motivated to post the video after the negative feedback he got on another video in which he showed migrants on his property – albeit, ones who were not as abrasive.

DEMS REJECT GOP INVESTIGATION INTO SAFETY OF UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN AT THE BORDER: ‘COMPLETELY UNNECESSARY’

The follow-up video showed three of eight migrants who were trying to evade Border Patrol Agents.

“These guys just bull-rushed our houses. I mean trying to open doors, trying to get in,” he said. “Not everyone is that and I’m in agreement with that, but these guys were trying to get away and get into our houses. That was pretty bad.”

He emphasized that he does not regard this as a Democrat or Republican issue but a “humanitarian issue,” and placed blame on the Biden administration as well as Gov. Greg Abbott for exacerbating the problem.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER LABELING DRUG CARTELS TERRORISTS, URGES SAME FROM BIDEN ADMIN

“Biden (and) the Democrats are saying, ‘America is open, come on over. Everybody cross, do what you want to do. And then you have (Texas Gov. Greg) Abbott on the Republican side saying, ‘Hey, come on over, we’re going to give you a free bus ride up to New York and Chicago. Wherever you want to go.’ That entices even more,” he said, noting that some of them were heard saying: “We just want to get to New York.”

The farmer, in his 40 years working on the ranch, said he – as well as his 95-year-old grandfather – “have never seen anything like this.”

“I feel that we’re at an all-time peak right now. We’re at the highest we’ve seen this in, ultimately, 90 to 95 years,” he said. “We’ve seen thousands of people cross through here, with no problem and all due respect (saying), ‘Hey, we’re just trying to get through no problem.’ Go ahead. We understand that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: “But that video … when they have zero respect and barge in your home on a Sunday at four o’clock in the afternoon when you’re sitting down, rest and relaxing, recliner up and your door flings wide open and three people that you don’t know just come running through the kitchen, it’s unfathomable.”