Texas family slams judge after suspect in teen’s shooting death freed on bond

Just days after B.J. Taylor, a 17-year-old aspiring Olympic athlete, was shot to death in Texas, the man accused of killing him was freed on bond, according to a report.

The slain Houston teen’s mother and aunt say they can’t understand the judge’s decision – and now they’re fearing for their own safety, they told FOX 26 of Houston.

“When I found he actually turned himself in, it gave me a bit of relief. OK, he’s off the streets,” said Taylor’s mother. She and the aunt asked FOX 26 not to disclose their names.

The suspect charged in the case, identified as 18-year-old Omari Sykes, was an admitted gang member, the station reported.

“He chased my baby down like he was an animal, just because he was in a fight,” the victim’s mother claimed.

But just days after the killing, Harris County Criminal District Court Judge Hilary Unger freed Sykes on a $100,000 bond, according to the station.

“Judge Hilary Unger, my heart is so broken right now. You allowed this criminal, this coward, a bond to be set free,” Taylor’s mother said.

“You failed us,” Taylor’s aunt added, referring to the judge. “You’re a failure at your job.”

The aunt expressed sympathy for others who’ve been the victims of similar crimes.

“I’ve never been involved in anything like this in my life,” she said, “and my heart goes out to people who have.”

Andy Kahan of Crimestoppers Houston, who was serving as a spokesman for the family, said family members were hoping to get the suspect’s bond revoked, Houston’s KPRC-TV reported.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Kahan said of the judge’s decision. “It’s like being sucker-punched all over again by our criminal justice system.”

Cheryl Irvin, a lawyer for the defendant, said she and Sykes “understand” how Taylor’s family feels.

“This is a difficult time for them, and we respect that,” the defense attorney told KPRC. “As [Sykes] said to me a minute ago, he can understand them being upset because if his family was in a reverse position, they would be upset, so we respect the family and their loss during this very difficult time.”

The shooting happened June 5 at a graduation party at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Houston-Greenway Plaza, KRPC reported.

Taylor and Sykes allegedly began fighting in a hallway, with Taylor punching Sykes in the head and then Sykes allegedly pulling out a pistol and killing Taylor, according to the station.

Sykes was arrested June 7, according to the station. He appeared in court Monday but it was unclear when Sykes would be returning to court in connection with the case. The suspect is not allowed to leave his house without a judge’s permission, KPRC reported.

